Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset awards five ‘Go for the Green’ scholarships

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset announces the recipients of the five “Go for the Green” $2,500 Scholarships. These scholarships were offered to select high school graduates who reside in West Maui, Molokaʻi or Hāna.

The applicants must be attending an accredited college and be pursuing a field of study that will benefit the environment and/or the community. The funding for the five scholarships was made possible by the generous donation by Virendra Nath in the memory of his late father, Dr. Vishwambhar Nath.

Danna Kuperman is a graduate of Maui Preparatory Academy. She will be attending Loyola Marymount University and will be majoring in Entrepreneurship.

Elizabeth Moreno is a graduate of Molokaʻi High School and will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She will be majoring in Physics.

Lilly Pulido is a graduate of Hāna High School. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and will be majoring in Liberal Arts.

Ivan Ramos is a graduate of Molokaʻi High School. He will be attending University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and will be majoring in Nursing.

Kuulei-Aloha Ramos is a graduate of Molokaʻi High School. She will be attending Weber State University and will be majoring in Radiology.

The Go for the Green Scholarships program is one of the many projects sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. Rotary is a leadership organization made up of local businesses, professional and civic leaders. The club members meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships and through that they can get things done in our community. The club offers in-person and hybrid meetings on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the Aston Paki Maui Resort in the Aliʻi Meeting Room. For more information about the club, speakers, and calendar of events visit the club website.