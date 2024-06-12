The Shops at Wailea announces Father’s Day Giveaway, classic car show, and June entertainment lineup

Residents can join in the Father’s Day festivities with The Shops at Wailea’s Social Media Giveaway through Thursday, June 13, 2024.

To participate, they should visit The Shops’ Instagram account @theshopsatwailea. Maui-based followers must ‘follow’ its account, ‘like’ the giveaway post, and tag one friend to enter for a chance to win. One winner will be chosen at random and revealed via The Shops’ Instagram story on Friday, June 14.

The Father’s Day social media giveaway winner will receive the following prizes:

Wailea Golf Club (@waileagolf) – Two rounds of golf valid on the Blue, Emerald or Gold course

Ruth’s Chris Steak House (@ruthschris) – $150 gift card

Enchantress & Freeborne Gallery (@enchantressandfreebornegallery) – European Secrid Wallet, a Dutch Martin Leather Mini Wallet from Holland

Tommy Bahama (@tbahama) – Beach chair

Honolulu Cookie Company (@honolulucookie) – Aloha Surfboard Tin

Lappert’s (@lappertsaloha) – $50 gift card

Blue Ginger (@bluegingerhawaii) – $50 gift card

OluKai (@olukai) – Gift certificate for shoe of choice

Faherty (@fahertybrand) – $50 gift certificate

TravisMathew (@travismathew) – Golf cap and T-shirt

Crazy Shirts (@crazyshirts) – $50 gift certificate

ABC Stores (@abcstores) – Hawaiʻi Double Wall Tumbler & Variety of Snacks

To celebrate Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16), Maui Classic Cruisers will display more than 25 vintage vehicles in the parking lot beside Island Gourmet Markets on Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can vote online for their top three favorite cars to compete for prizes. The rewards include a $150 Tommy Bahama Gift certificate for the winner, a $100 Waikīkī Brewing Company certificate for the runner-up, and a $50 Island Vintage Coffee gift certificate for third place.

Bottega Veneta, a prestigious name in luxury fashion, is offering an exclusive Father’s Day Capsule, a curated collection ranging from small to large leather goods, belts, bags, footwear, sneakers, jewelry, and hats.

The Shops’ June lineup for entertainment includes local music, smooth jazz, an art showcase of local artists and Hawaiian-style music.

Wailea Wednesdays – In June, music aficionados can immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of The Shops every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., as local musicians serenade guests with captivating melodies. Join The Shops for an exciting lineup featuring Rama Camarillo (June 12), Jay Molina (June 19), and David Morales (June 26).

Ke Kani Hone O Wailea – Visitors can immerse in Hawaiian-style music by the talented Sean Na'auao on Friday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This event will benefit Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi, who provides trained dogs to patrons with disabilities.

Explore the events calendar here.

