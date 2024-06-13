10 high school graduates on Maui earn scholarships from the Sons and Daughters of Nisei Veterans/AJA

Recipients of Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans / Maui AJA Veterans scholarships who were able to attend the award program and lunch were (from left) Zach Kuraoka, Rachel Takamiya, Arianna Castillo-Medina, Kalia Hendrickson, Chelsey Konno and Caroline Sloper. Other 2024 recipients are John Kaahui, Emi Sado, Lincoln Tihada and Shari Peralta.

Ten scholarships of $1,000 were presented to graduates of high schools on Maui by the Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans / Maui AJA Veterans Scholarship Program.

The recipients are:

Arianna Castillo-Medina, Lahainaluna High School, daughter of Gildardo and Elsa Castillo.

Kalia Hendrickson, Lahainaluna High School, daughter of Erik and Kathryn Hendrickson.

John Kaahui, Seabury Hall, son of Edward and Anie Kaahui.

Chelsey Konno, Maui High School, daughter of Darren and Mayumi Konno.

Zach Kuraoka, Baldwin High School, son of Jason Kuraoka and Krista Higashiguchi.

Shari Peralta, Lahainaluna High School, daughter of Marites Peralta.

Emi Sado, Maui High School, daughter of Michael Sado and Kristina Toshikiyo.

Caroline Sloper, Kamehameha Schools Maui, daughter of William Sloper.

Rachel Takamiya, Baldwin High School, daughter of Lance and Cheryl Takamiya.

Lincoln Tihada, Lahainaluna High School, son of Joseph and Sheri Tihada.

The awards were presented June 9 at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center in Kahului.

The Maui AJA Veterans Inc. established the scholarship program, and gave the first award in 1951. Scholarships are awarded annually based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, an essay and financial need. This year as a result of delays with the FAFSA program, financial need was not considered.

The major source of scholarship funding has been the annual Chrysanthemum Festival, formerly known as the Chrysanthemum Ball. Funds are raised by contestants who vie to be queen of the event. The Chrysanthemum Festival was not held in 2023.

Among this year’s scholarship recipients is Emi Sado, who was a princess in the 2022 festival court.

The Maui AJA Veterans ran the Chrysanthemum Ball since 1953, and provided hundreds of scholarships over the years. The veterans turned the event over to the Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans in 2007.

When Maui AJA Veterans Inc. dissolved in 2016, it distributed its funds to the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center and to Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans.

The MSDNV pledged to use its share to continue the tradition of providing scholarships to worthy Maui high school graduates. They honor Maui AJA Veterans Inc. by retaining its name in the title of the scholarship.