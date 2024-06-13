Hawaiʻi visitor spins their way to $1.5M Wheel of Fortune slots jackpot at California Hotel & Casino

Wheel Of Fortune – $1.5M winner at The CAL.

A Hawaiʻi resident is going home a millionaire after scoring a life-changing jackpot on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slots machine at the California Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was visiting the property on Wednesday, June 12 to celebrate his son’s 21st birthday. Just before 4 a.m., the guest activated the bonus wheel with three 7s across the payline. The lucky player was in disbelief to see the wheel land on the progressive jackpot after wagering $5 to score a $1,569,632.91 payout.

The winner attributed his tremendous luck to a red envelope he carried in his pocket during his visit, symbolizing good luck, prosperity and happiness.

