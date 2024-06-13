Maui Bus to be rerouted during Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade this Saturday

Kamehameha Day. File PC: (2022) Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a

Maui Bus service in parts of Central Maui will be rerouted and specific area bus stops will not be in service Saturday, June 15, 2024, when a portion of Kaʻahumanu Ave. will close for the 2024 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hoʻolauleʻa, the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced.

The changes are as follows:

Kahului Loop Route #5

Eliminating the 9:38 a.m., 10:38 a.m. and 11:38 a.m. Wahine Pio/MACC, Roselani Place and S. Papa Ave./Kea Street stops from Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Kahului Reverse Loop Route #6

Eliminating the 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. S. Papa Ave./Kea Street, Roselani Place and Wahine Pio/UH Maui College stops going to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Wailuku Loop Route #1

Eliminating the 9:36 a.m., 10:36 a.m. and 11:36 a.m. Maui Memorial Medical Center and Maui Lani Parkway stops. Eliminating the 9:18 a.m., 10:18 a.m. and 11:18 a.m. Kanaloa Ave. stops.

Wailuku Reverse Loop Route #2

Eliminating the 9:05 a.m., 10:05 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. Kanaloa Ave. stops.

Waiheʻe Villager Route #8

Eliminating the 10:18 a.m. and 10:51 a.m. Kea Street, Papa Ave., Roselani Place and Wahine Pio/MACC stops to and from Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Remaining bus routes will operate as normal with some deviation in street routing but will continue to serve all other existing bus stops. Passengers are asked to expect delays in pickup times due to the increased traffic during the parade.

The 2024 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade will close Ka‘ahumanu Ave. from Lunalilo Street to Waiehu Beach Road during the parade from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. After the parade, a hoʻolauleʻa will be held at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Maui Bus fixed routes is a service provided by the County of Maui and operated by Roberts Hawaiʻi. For more information, please contact Roberts Hawaii at 808-871-4838 or the County of Maui Department of Transportation at 808-270-7511. General bus schedule information on all County buses is available online at www.mauicounty.gov/bus.