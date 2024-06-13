Maui Surf Forecast for June 14, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 4-6 5-7 6-8 South Facing 3-5 5-7 7-10 8-12 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 07:58 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:52 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 10:41 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 01:58 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will hold steady this evening due to a mix of a fading south-southwest swell and a small, medium- period southeast swell. A fresh, long-period south swell will arrive later tonight into Friday, then peak late Friday into Saturday. This swell could produce near warning-level surf at its peak late Friday into Saturday, with advisory level surf likely mid-day Friday. A gradual downward trend is expected Sunday into early next week. After this swell moves out, very little swell is expected next week beginning around Tuesday. Surf along north- facing shores will remain up above the summertime average (flat) this evening as a short-period north- northwest swell moves through. A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy each day due to a limited trade wind fetch upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.