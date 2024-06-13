Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 14, 2024

June 13, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
4-6
5-7
6-8 




South Facing
3-5
5-7
7-10
8-12 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 07:58 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:52 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 10:41 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 01:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will hold steady this evening due to a mix of a fading south-southwest swell and a small, medium- period southeast swell. A fresh, long-period south swell will arrive later tonight into Friday, then peak late Friday into Saturday. This swell could produce near warning-level surf at its peak late Friday into Saturday, with advisory level surf likely mid-day Friday. A gradual downward trend is expected Sunday into early next week. After this swell moves out, very little swell is expected next week beginning around Tuesday. Surf along north- facing shores will remain up above the summertime average (flat) this evening as a short-period north- northwest swell moves through. A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy each day due to a limited trade wind fetch upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
