Maui Surf Forecast for June 14, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|South Facing
|3-5
|5-7
|7-10
|8-12
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will hold steady this evening due to a mix of a fading south-southwest swell and a small, medium- period southeast swell. A fresh, long-period south swell will arrive later tonight into Friday, then peak late Friday into Saturday. This swell could produce near warning-level surf at its peak late Friday into Saturday, with advisory level surf likely mid-day Friday. A gradual downward trend is expected Sunday into early next week. After this swell moves out, very little swell is expected next week beginning around Tuesday. Surf along north- facing shores will remain up above the summertime average (flat) this evening as a short-period north- northwest swell moves through. A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy each day due to a limited trade wind fetch upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com