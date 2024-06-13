Maui United Way award $650K in ʻOhana Mental Health Grants to seven local nonprofits

PC: Maui United Way

Maui United Way have announced the seven Maui nonprofits who are recipients of their new ʻOhana Mental Health Grant — an effort to meet the ongoing mental health needs in the aftermath of the wildfires.

Awardees included:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui: $100,000

Imua Family Services: $100,000

Maui Arts and Cultural Center: $100,000

Maui Youth and Family Services: $100,000

Nohona Health: $99,504

Pacific Birth Collective: $100,000

The Spirit Horse Ranch: $50,000

While the original plan was to award $500,000 in grants, Maui United Way’s Partnership Committee and Board of Directors were so impressed with the breadth and depth of the proposals, they increased the amount by nearly $150,000, the organization announced on Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grantees were selected by a group of Maui-based mental health professionals and community members.

Per Maui United Way, the grantees selected serve both those directly impacted by the fires as well as those indirectly impacted throughout the broader community; they also serve a diverse community from keiki to kūpuna, and special populations such as pregnant mothers. Together, the grantees offer a variety of approaches such as direct clinical services, prevention and intervention.

Organizations were granted a combined total of $649,504 with a year to perform their services from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Maui fires have had a profound mental health impact on individuals, families, and communities, resulting in trauma, grief, loss, and psychological distress,” said Makana Rosete, community impact coordinator for Maui United Way. “The aftermath of disasters often leads to a range of mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), suicidal ideation, and substance abuse. We know that many in our community were suffering long before the fires and have worked to respond in an impactful way to support our community.”

Other initiatives funded since the fire

In November 2023, Maui United Way stewarded the “Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki Initiative” to connect teams of mental health professionals with children, by literally meeting them where they are — actively engaging with keiki in their environments (resorts, beaches, other community gatherings).

Maui United Way also sponsored Maui Flow Fest, a high school dance party that included a team of teens trained in peer-to-peer communications to destigmatize mental health. The organization says about 500 high schoolers attended the celebration held at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in April 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Funds were also dedicated to building a playground at the temporary campus in Lahaina for students and staff displaced from King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged beyond repair in the August fires. Bike helmets and bike safety training were given to students who received new bikes.

Maui United Way contributed to the operation and staffing of the 2-1-1 Information and Referral Helpline. This vital service has linked numerous residents affected by fires with knowledgeable community resource specialists who offer live assistance and connect them to crucial services and information. To access 211 online, visit AUW211.org.

MUW has also helped fund:

Crisis, trauma, and grief counseling programs.

Equipment and training for student athletics and martial arts.

Science and art camps for hands-on experiential learning; and

Art and equine therapy.

Maui United Way has prioritized providing relief to fire-impacted families and the Maui County community in four key areas: 1) keiki and young adults; 2) mental health; 3) stable housing; and 4) job training, education, and employment services.