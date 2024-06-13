Maui Weather Forecast for June 13, 2024

West Side

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 74. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 77 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73. North winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 79 to 88. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 83 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 55 to 72. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 55. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 54 to 72. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 83 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure ridge will linger north of the Hawaiian Islands into next week producing moderate to breezy trade winds. Weak upper level troughing will keep brief periods of windward showers in the forecast favoring windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over leeward locations. Clouds and showers will develop along the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon and evening.

Discussion

A fairly typical moderate to breezy trade wind weather pattern will continue as a high pressure ridge remains locked in place north of the Hawaiian Islands into next week. Weak upper level troughing will keep the trade wind temperature inversion heights between 5,000 to 7,000 feet for much of the forecast period. Trade wind inversion heights at this level will keep brief periods of shower activity in the forecast, mainly over windward and mountain areas as the trade winds lift the moisture over the windward mountain peaks. Shower activity in these windward mountain areas will trend higher in the overnight to early morning hours. Drier conditions are forecast over leeward locations. High level cirrus clouds will move over the state into the weekend, enhancing sunrise and sunset colors.

Not much day to day changes in the weather forecast over the next seven days. A slight increasing trend in the easterly trade wind speeds may develop by next week Wednesday.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy trade winds will persist over the next couple of days. SHRA and low cigs will favor windward and mauka areas bringing brief periods of MVFR conds. A few SHRA may make it to leeward sides but otherwise, VFR conds should prevail.

AIRMET Sierra for mtn obsc is in effect for windward portions of Oahu and Molokai.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trades will continue through the weekend, as the surface ridge remains north of the area. This supports the Small Craft Advisory (SCA) continuing for the windier channels and waters around Maui County and the Big Island each day.

Surf along south facing shores will hold steady today due to a mix of a fading south-southwest swell and a small, medium-period southeast swell moving through. A fresh, long-period south swell is expected to arrive tonight into Friday, then peak late Friday into Saturday. This swell could produce near warning-level surf through its peak late Friday into Saturday. A gradual downward trend is expected Sunday into early next week. After this swell moves out, very little swell is expected next week beginning around Tuesday.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain up above the summertime average (flat) today as a short-period north- northwest swells move through. A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy each day due to a limited trade wind fetch upstream of the islands.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

