Summer sessions offered at Camp Discovery, starting July 8
Camp Discovery is offering young children three full weeks of vibrant activities and fun in the open air of Wailuku. The program is led by Imua Family Services’ team of early childhood educators with specialized focuses on outdoor education and education through play.
The three weeks of Camp Discovery start on Monday, July 8, 2024, with families having the option to register for individual weeks or all three weeks together. Each camp will take place at Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku and will cater to preschool-age children, between the ages of 3 and 5. Camp registration fees are weekly, with assistance available for families facing economic challenges and/or affected by last year’s fires.
Keiki campers will immerse themselves in the wonders of nature, outdoor play, and Maui’s rich local culture and environment. From making lasting connections to creating new friendships, the camp is dedicated to ensuring that kids have a blast while staying active and discovering the joys of the great outdoors, organizers said.
“Our keiki campers will be treated to expansive lawns running beneath the canopies of 120-year-old monkeypod trees, animal visitations with our resident rabbits, alpacas, and tortoise, and many special activities and guests who will encourage them to embrace their natural curiosity and imagination,” according to a camp announcement.
Camp Discovery is planted in the belief that children learn their best through play and through meaningful connections with each other and the world around them. The camp emphasizes the importance of allowing children to explore, discover, and unleash their creativity.
“This philosophy lies at the core of everything Imua does, and it is why spending time in the open air is an essential part of the camp experience,” organizers said. To register and for further information, visit Imua online at https://discoverimua.com/camp-discovery.