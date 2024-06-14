Emmy Award nomination goes to documentary film on Trilogy Excursions

A poster promotes “Trilogy: It’s in the Heart,” a documentary film on the Coons’ family’s Maui-based sailing tours. The film has been nominated for an Emmy award. PC: Courtesy photo

An Emmy Award nomination is honoring “Trilogy: It’s in the Heart,” a short documentary film commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Coon family’s Maui-based sailing tours.

The short film directed by Maui-based filmmaker Stephan Boeker with Pacific Story Tellers depicts the origins and legacy of the Coon family — highlighting their values of family, faith, hard work, trust and perseverance. The film has been nominated for the 53rd Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards in the Documentary – Topical category.

“After sinking the family’s livelihood in the 60’s, Eldon Coon — an old seafaring and devoted father and husband — must sail the wild unknown with nothing but faith and his family’s strength to save his dream,” according to an announcement of the film’s nomination. “This film offers a compelling narrative of how the Coon ʻohana and their celebrated Maui-based business, Trilogy Excursions, took shape half a century ago.”

A series of stills show pieces of the short documentary film, “Trilogy: It’s in the Heart.” PC: Courtesy of Pacific Story Tellers

“We were so honored to see our origin film capture the spirit of family, faith, exploration, community and dedication to environmental stewardship that has defined our family business, Trilogy, over the past 50 years,” said Capt. Riley Coon, co-owner of Trilogy. (Coon is a Single Act of Heroism Award recipient from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for leading his crew to save lives during the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfires).

“We’re so grateful to Pacific Story Tellers for the exceptional storytelling that brought our family’s journey to the screen,” said MeiLi Coon.

Film trailer. VC: Stephan Boeker Films

The Emmy Awards, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, honor outstanding achievement in television. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 15, in San Francisco.