June meeting set for Molokaʻi’s Nā‘iwa Homestead lessees

Nāʻiwa Homestead Workshop. PC: Hawaiʻi Community Lending

An informational meeting is planned for Molokaʻi’s Nā‘iwa Homesteaders on Monday, June 17, 2024 starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at Kulana ʻŌiwi, the conference room for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) and the Department of Hawaiian Homelands (DHHL) on Molokaʻi.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide updated information for the Nāʻiwa Agricultural Subdivision Homestead with a focus on the homeowner builder permitting process. Presenters include Hawai‘i Community Lending (HCL) and Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA).

The June meeting is part of the Nāʻiwa Homesteaders Program 2024 Owner Builder Workshops, a monthly series of virtual and in-person meetings for the 58 Nāʻiwa Homesteaders and their families. Light dinner will be served. No RSVP required. Families are invited.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’ve been guiding Nāʻiwa Homesteaders toward homeownership with training in credit preparedness, budgeting, and saving services offered through Hawaiian Community Assets along with financial assessments and mortgage topics through Hawaiʻi Community Lending,” said Liliana Napoleon, a volunteer advocate of Nāʻiwa Agricultural Subdivision Alliance (NASA).

Napoleon also said Nāiwa Agricultural Subdivision Alliance (NASA) is working with Naʻiwa Homesteaders on agricultural site development topics including agricultural training, farm plan designing and development, farm shed builds, off-grid renewable energy, lot clearing and mulching, and deer fencing all of which are guided by NASA.

Future monthly meetings are scheduled on Mondays at 6 p.m. In-person meetings will be held at the OHA/DHHL Kulana ʻŌiwi conference room located at 600 Maunaloa Highway in Kaunakakai. For more information and to find out more about virtual meetings email mkk.nas.alliance@gmail.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Future meetings are scheduled as follows: