Kaʻahumanu Ave. closure for Saturday morning’s Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā’ū Parade

June 14, 2024, 4:30 PM HST
Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a. File photo (2018) credit: Lisa Villiarimo

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of closures and delays on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) and adjacent streets Saturday morning, June 15, for the Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā’ū Parade.

Kaʻahumanu Ave. will be closed in both directions between Lunalilo Street and Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The parade begins at 9:45 a.m. at Baldwin High School and ends at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The following Kaʻahumanu Ave. intersections will be temporarily closed: Maui Lani Parkway, Mahalani Street, Papa Ave. and Wākea Ave. Alternative routes include Kahului Beach Road, Lower Main Street and Waiale Road.

Maui Police will be present at the intersections. Please obey all signs and traffic controls. For parade information see: http://www.kamehamehamaui.com/.

The Ho‘olaule‘a portion of the event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center featuring hands-on activities, exhibits and entertainment. Performers include Reiko Fukino, Namaka Pauole and friends, Hālau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, the award-winning Ho‘okena, and Hālau Ke‘ala Kahinano O Puna, among others.

