South Maui town hall set for June 27

Maui County Council Member Tom Cook will host a town hall meeting on June 27. PC: Maui County website screen grab

South Maui Council Member Tom Cook will host a town hall meeting 6 p.m. June 27 at the Maui Economic Development Board’s Malcolm Center.

The meeting aims to update South Maui residents on various community objectives. Expected presenters include Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett, Fire Chief Brad Ventura, and representatives from Hawaiian Electric, the Maui County Office of Economic Development and the County Office of Innovation and Sustainability. John Mathews, assistant director for engineering for the Pacific Islands Area National Resources Conservation Service, will attend as well.

“This town hall is a great way to create connections with community members, and I look forward to having more discussions on how to improve the quality of life in South Maui,” Cook said.

Presenters will discuss issues such as fire- and flood-risk mitigation, the electric utility’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program and economic development. There will be time for questions and answers.

Residents are encouraged to register and submit town hall questions in advance by clicking here.

The Malcolm Center is located at 1305 N. Holopono St.

For more information, call 808-270-7108 or email Thomas.Cook@mauicounty.us.