Credit Unions of Maui to host charity golf tournament benefiting Hospice Maui

A charity golf tournament will be held at The Dunes at Maui Lani. Photo Courtesy: Credit Unions of Maui

The Credit Unions of Maui are excited to announce their 9th annual charity golf tournament, which will take place on August 10, 2024, at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course, and will host up to 144 golfers. This year’s tournament aims to raise funds for Hospice Maui, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care for individuals and families facing end-of-life challenges.

Hospice Maui. Photo credit: County of Maui.

Golf enthusiasts of all skill levels and supporters of Hospice Maui are invited to participate in this fundraiser. The tournament will feature a shotgun start, with participants competing in teams for a chance to win prizes.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024

Time: Registration at 6 a.m.; Shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.

Location: The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course, 1333 Maui Lani Parkway, Kahului

Format: Four person teams, modified scramble

Cost: $175 per player for cart, green fees and two mulligans

Registration Deadline: July 26, 2024

Participants can look forward to a variety of amenities, including:

On-Course Contest: Test your skills with par 3 contest

Lunch: following the tournament at Fuego Argentinean Steakhouse

Door prizes

Early Bird Registration: Sign up by July 5, 2024, to be entered to win early bird drawings

“We are honored to support Hospice Maui through this annual event,” said Kelly Tobita, spokesperson for the Credit Unions of Maui. “Their unwavering dedication to providing comfort and dignity to patients and their families is truly inspiring. We encourage everyone in the community to join us for a fun-filled day that supports such a worthy cause.”

Team registrations are now open, with various sponsorship packages available for businesses and individuals looking to support this worthy cause. For more information and to register, please visit one of the six participating credit unions online at kahuluifcu.com, mauifcu.com, mauicountyfcu.org, mauiteachersfcu.com, vicfcu.org, and wailukufcu.com.

Hospice Maui has been serving the community for over 40 years, providing vital services including pain and symptom management, emotional and spiritual support, and respite care. The funds raised from this tournament will help ensure that Hospice Maui can continue to offer these critical services to those in need, regardless of their ability to pay.

Since 2014, Kahului FCU, Maui FCU, Maui County FCU, Maui Teachers FCU, Valley Isle FCU and Wailuku FCU have joined together to organize this annual golf tournament to support local healthcare organizations. To-date, more than $228,000 has been raised to improve the health and well-being of individuals throughout Hawaiʻi.