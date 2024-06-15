Maui Surf Forecast for June 16, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|South Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will continue to fade over the next few days as the south swell continues to declines. Mainly background energy is expected by the middle of next week. A small south to south-southeast swell is possible next weekend, although most of swell was aimed well east of the islands.
North shore surf will remain small for the next few days. Small medium period northwest pulses may provide a tiny bump from Sunday night into middle of next week. Surf along east shores will continue to remain rough and choppy with an increase expected during the second half of next week as the trades strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com