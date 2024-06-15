Maui Surf Forecast for June 16, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 3-5 South Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 5-7 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 04:11 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 09:06 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 04:40 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 12:22 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 05:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will continue to fade over the next few days as the south swell continues to declines. Mainly background energy is expected by the middle of next week. A small south to south-southeast swell is possible next weekend, although most of swell was aimed well east of the islands.

North shore surf will remain small for the next few days. Small medium period northwest pulses may provide a tiny bump from Sunday night into middle of next week. Surf along east shores will continue to remain rough and choppy with an increase expected during the second half of next week as the trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.