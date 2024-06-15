Three of Maui’s junior golfers qualify for IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship

13-18 IMG Academy Junior World Qualifiers from Hawaiʻi. PC: HSJGA

Maui golfers Lakota Lee and Christopher Chung Salem are advancing to the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship after winning in their respective age divisions at the qualifying event on Wednesday. They are joined by Lahaina golfer Renner Chumley, the third qualifier from Maui.

With their results, Lee, Salem and Chumley become three out of the seven junior golfers in the state to qualify for the boys’ 2024 IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship, an international tournament hosted by the San Diego Junior Golf Association in July.

A total of 88 junior golfers from across the state teed up in the IMG qualifier event conducted by the Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi (HSJGA | FTH) at Wailua Golf Course on Kauaʻi from June 10 to June 12. The tournament also awarded points toward HSJGA | FTH Player of the Year and the season race to the coveted HSJGA | FTH Tour Championship on Maui in December — an invite-only event for top finishers on the points list come season’s end.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina golfer and high-school senior Chistopher Chung Salem had a total to par gross of -4 at last week’s tournament. He currently leads the Boys 15-18 division in the HSJGA points list, winning both of HSJGA’s tournaments so far this year.

Kīhei golfer and 8th-grade-student Lakota Lee also won his second HSJGA tournament of the season, tying for first place in the competition with Ethan Nakatsukasa of Honolulu. Lee currently ranks third in the POY race for the Boys 13-14 division, behind Nakatsukasa and Hilo’s Leo Saito.

Lahaina golfer and high-school senior Renner Chumley is the third Maui junior golfer to qualify for the 2024 IMG Acadmey Junior World Golf Championship. Chumley placed fourth in the Boys 15-18 division at last week’s qualifier.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻi 2024 IMG Academy Junior World Qualifier winners were as follows:

Boys 13-14: Lakota Lee, Kīhei

Boys 15-18: Christopher Chung Salem, Lahaina

Girls 13-14: Makena Yonemura, Waipahu

Girls 15-18: Ava Cepeda, Hauʻula

Hawaiʻi 2024 IMG Academy Junior World Championship qualifiers were as follows:

Boys 13-14: Lakota Lee, Leo Saito, Ethan Nakatsukasa, Carson Kage

Boys 15-18: Christopher Chung Salem, Jake Otani, Renner Chumley

Girls 13-14: Keelee Nogawa, Kira Uno, Khloe Nakagawa, Brooke Asao

Girls 15-18: Ava Cepeda, Kate Nakaoka, Arianna Bell, Jacey Kage

The age divisions, par and approximate yardage were as follows:

Boys 13-14, Par 72, White Tees (6,635 yards)

Boys 15-18, Par 72, White Tees (6,635 yards)

Girls 13-14, Par 73, Red Tees (6,142 yards)

Girls 15-18, Par 73, Red Tees (6,142 yards)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Final results are posted online at hsjga.org.