Council Member Uʻu-Hodgins to present fire evacuation and prevention at Pāʻia Town Hall on June 25

Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins, Makawao, Haʻikū, Pā’ia Residency Seat. Courtesy photo

Maui County Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins is hosting the next Pā’ia Town Hall scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The upcoming community town hall will cover a fire evacuation and prevention presentation with information contributed by the Maui Police Department, Maui Fire Department and Maui Emergency Management Agency. All are invited to attend the meeting at the Pā’ia Community Center (252 Hāna Highway) from 6 to 8 p.m.

Event details and the RSVP form can be found at paiatownhall2024.splashthat.com.

“Your participation is essential in making our community safer and more resilient, and we look forward to seeing you there,” said Uʻu-Hodgins in the public invitation.

For more information, contact the County office at 808-270-5507 or nohe.uu-hodgins@mauicounty.us.