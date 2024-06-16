Kahului man reported missing; failed to return home from work on Saturday

Mark Jacinto, 37, of Kahului. PC:courtesy Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Mark Jacinto, 37, of Kahului. Jacinto was reported missing on Sunday, June 16, 2024, by a family member after he failed to return home from work. He was last seen leaving his place of employment in Kāʻanapali at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Jacinto is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 235 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black-colored shirt and black pants. It is unknown what type of footwear he was last seen wearing.

Police say Jacinto may be operating a black 2013 Scion XB bearing Hawaii license plate LNF- 341.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jacinto is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400, or if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report No. 24-017676.