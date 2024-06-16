New video teaches about floriculture, role of nurseries and farms in Hawaiʻi economy

“Spirit of Hawaiʻi Neotropica” video. PC: HFNA

Discover the vibrant world of Hawaiʻi’s floriculture and the importance of supporting local nurseries and farms in a new one-hour video “Spirit of Hawaiʻi Neotropica,” presented by the Hawaiʻi Floriculture and Nursery Association (HFNA).

The educational video consists of highlights of floral design presentations, workshops, nursery/farm tours and a forum with breeders and growers of flower and plants. These events were held at locations across the state in the fall of 2023. Professional floral designers including Lois Hiranaga and Hitomi Gilliam of the American Institute of Floral Designers created beautiful floral designs with Hawaiʻi grown flowers, foliage, and plants.

“In Hawai’i, there are many family-owned farms and nurseries that grow flowers and ornamental plants. They are an important part of Hawaiʻi’s economy,” stated HFNA in a recent announcement.

The video relates to “Buy Local It Matters,” the slogan for a campaign by the State of Hawaiʻi to encourage purchase of Hawaiʻi grown products. Purchasing locally grown flowers and plants also helps protect the environment by reducing imports that sometimes carry invasive species, according to HFNA.

“Spirit of Hawaiʻi Neotropica”, will be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media- Spectrum Cable Channel 54 & 55 and online on Akakū’s website at akaku.org.

Showtimes on Channel 54:

Friday, June 14 at 8:15 p.m.

Friday, June 21 at 9 p.m.

Monday, June 24 at 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m.