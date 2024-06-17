Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi to bring 85 local businesses to Hawaiʻi on the Hill in Washington D.C.

A Hawaiʻi contingent composed of businesses and representative celebrated the kick off of Hawaiʻi on the Hill in the nation’s capitol with a welcome reception and day at the ball park at Washington Nationals Baseball Stadium. Hawaiʻi entertainer Kalani Pe‘a performed and celebrated Hawaiʻi’s arrival with Sen. Mazie Hirono and Chamber’s CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara.

Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, in partnership with US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono hosts the 8th Annual Hawaiʻi on the Hill from June 15 to 18. This four-day initiative in Washington D.C allows Hawaiʻi businesses and members of the community to travel to the nation’s capital to meet with federal officials, tour D.C. and showcase Hawaiʻi’s industries and products with members of congress over a series of nine events.

Highlights include the Taste of Hawaiʻi on the Hill, which showcases Hawaiʻi’s food, beverages and culture with members of Congress, and Kamaʻāina Career Connect which aims recruit workforce talent to work for Hawaiʻi companies.



















“Hawaiʻi on the Hill continues to recognize the strength of our community and how we continue to work collaboratively to showcase Hawaiʻi’s products and services to our nation’s leaders, as well as show how Hawaiʻi contributes to our national economy. We are thrilled and honored to once again, partner with US Sen. Hirono on this important initiative for our Hawaiʻi,” stated Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi President & CEO, Sherry Menor-McNamara.

This year, long-time supporters, Pacific Marine & Supply Company, Pac Mar Technologies and Pacific Shipyards International have joined as the event series’ presenting sponsors. “We have participated in this great event since its inception,” said Ken Loui, CEO of Pacific Marine & Supply Company and its subsidiaries, PacMar Technologies and Pacific Shipyards International. “In conjunction with our 80th Anniversary this year, we are pleased to support Hawaiʻi on the Hill as a presenting sponsor and showcase Hawaiʻi’s strength in cutting-edge technology, research, and ship repair.”

Additional participating organizations include:

Alaska Airlines

Anaina Hou Community Park

Bayer

DailyPay

Hawaiʻi Gas

Hawaiʻi Pacific Health

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Telcom

HMSA

HTDC

IEM

Kamehameha Schools

Matson

Nareit Hawaiʻi

The Orchid Lei Company

Pacific Marine & Supply / PacMar Technologies / Pacific Shipyards International

Papa Ola Lōkahi

The Queen’s Health System

Tidal Basin

United Airlines

University of Hawaiʻi

University of Hawaiʻi, Academy of Creative Media

Hawaiʻi on the Hill supports the Chamber’s 2030 Blueprint goals to address economic challenges in Hawaiʻi with federal legislators. The 2030 Blueprint aims to develop long-term economic growth strategies and initiatives to make Hawaiʻi more business-friendly and increase our state’s economic competitiveness over a five-year period and beyond.

