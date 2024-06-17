Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi to bring 85 local businesses to Hawaiʻi on the Hill in Washington D.C.
Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, in partnership with US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono hosts the 8th Annual Hawaiʻi on the Hill from June 15 to 18. This four-day initiative in Washington D.C allows Hawaiʻi businesses and members of the community to travel to the nation’s capital to meet with federal officials, tour D.C. and showcase Hawaiʻi’s industries and products with members of congress over a series of nine events.
Highlights include the Taste of Hawaiʻi on the Hill, which showcases Hawaiʻi’s food, beverages and culture with members of Congress, and Kamaʻāina Career Connect which aims recruit workforce talent to work for Hawaiʻi companies.
“Hawaiʻi on the Hill continues to recognize the strength of our community and how we continue to work collaboratively to showcase Hawaiʻi’s products and services to our nation’s leaders, as well as show how Hawaiʻi contributes to our national economy. We are thrilled and honored to once again, partner with US Sen. Hirono on this important initiative for our Hawaiʻi,” stated Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi President & CEO, Sherry Menor-McNamara.
This year, long-time supporters, Pacific Marine & Supply Company, Pac Mar Technologies and Pacific Shipyards International have joined as the event series’ presenting sponsors. “We have participated in this great event since its inception,” said Ken Loui, CEO of Pacific Marine & Supply Company and its subsidiaries, PacMar Technologies and Pacific Shipyards International. “In conjunction with our 80th Anniversary this year, we are pleased to support Hawaiʻi on the Hill as a presenting sponsor and showcase Hawaiʻi’s strength in cutting-edge technology, research, and ship repair.”
Additional participating organizations include:
- Alaska Airlines
- Anaina Hou Community Park
- Bayer
- DailyPay
- Hawaiʻi Gas
- Hawaiʻi Pacific Health
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Hawaiian Telcom
- HMSA
- HTDC
- IEM
- Kamehameha Schools
- Matson
- Nareit Hawaiʻi
- The Orchid Lei Company
- Pacific Marine & Supply / PacMar Technologies / Pacific Shipyards International
- Papa Ola Lōkahi
- The Queen’s Health System
- Tidal Basin
- United Airlines
- University of Hawaiʻi
- University of Hawaiʻi, Academy of Creative Media
Hawaiʻi on the Hill supports the Chamber’s 2030 Blueprint goals to address economic challenges in Hawaiʻi with federal legislators. The 2030 Blueprint aims to develop long-term economic growth strategies and initiatives to make Hawaiʻi more business-friendly and increase our state’s economic competitiveness over a five-year period and beyond.