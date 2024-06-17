Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi to celebrate Fourth of July weekend

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Fourth of July weekend at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi features performances by musical artists, pop-up appearances by renowned chefs and a fireworks display.

The schedule includes the following:

Thursday July 4, 2024 : Enjoy a Hawaiian style cookout by Chefs Lee Anne Wong and Sheldon Simeon accompanied by musical performances from Matt Costa and Landon McNamara

Friday, July 5, 2024: An Evening of Woodfire and Sourdough delights by Chef Jeff Scheer, with musical performances by Matt Costa and Anthony Michael, featuring Adam Topol



Saturday, July 6, 2024: Koko Head Café Brunch Collaboration Enjoy a special brunch menu at Koko Head Cafe featuring Chef Lee Anne Wong. Later on, head over to the Pineapple Festival at Dole Park: Hosted by the Lānaʻi Community Association, this festival features live entertainment, games, craft stalls, food and retail booths, and a special fireworks show. A late-night Mokulele flight to Honolulu and a ferry back to Māʻalaea port on Maui are available.

Sunday, July 7, 2024: Enjoy a Hawaiian Cultural Celebration and participate in workshops by Love Lānaʻi and demonstrations by Pono Fernandez, with musical performances by Shawn Pimental, followed by Sunset Sessions featuring Kiawe Outdoor’s ancestral dining and storytelling, while enjoying music by Anthony Michael with Adam Topol.



A full list of Fourth of July participants can be found here.

