Free produce boxes still available for wildfire impacted residents

Produce box pickup. PC: UHMC

Free produce boxes for those impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires are back thanks to partnerships with Common Ground Collective and Lions Club. Pickup is on Fridays through July 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in front of the Pā‘ina Building at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus in Kahului. Click this link for pickup this Friday, June 21.

Volunteers are also needed. Join the distribution effort at Pāʻina to assemble boxes starting at 2 p.m. every Friday. To volunteer, sign up here.