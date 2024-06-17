Get wildfire repair and rebuilding advice June 17-22 in Makawao

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, contractors place concrete for sidewalks as part of the installation of a temporary school to replace the King Kamehameha III Elementary School that was destroyed in the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (File Photo by Erin Jimenez)

Mitigation specialists from FEMA have partnered with Foodland to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild homes stronger and safer as Maui residents begin repairing, rebuilding and making improvements to their homes after the August wildfires.

FEMA specialists will be available June 17-22, at Foodland in Pukalani from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday, except for Wednesday due to the observance of Juneteenth on June 19.

The specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires – YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.