Graduate from UHMC’s Academy for Creative Media earns Bronze Pele Award

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Academy for Creative Media Honors graduate Faith Christy Soliven earned a Bronze Pele Award. Her award-winning entry The Stay Series: Hawaiʻi is Home was honored in the Television Advertising Campaign category in the College Division.

Faith Christy Soliven. PC: 2024 Pele Awards – Film/Video & Sound, Television Advertising Campaign, bronze award.

Faith is going to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to pursue a BA in Filmmaking and will be the first transfer student from UHMC to take advantage of the school’s new articulation agreement with Mānoa.

“We congratulate all the other UH students who won Pele Awards this year and helped UH sweep the college division,” UHMC administrators said.

The Pele Awards is one of 15 National District Competitions for the American Advertising Awards (also known as the ADDYs) to recognize excellence in advertising and design.

