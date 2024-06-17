James Campbell Company appoints Nikki Senter as Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

James Campbell Company LLC, a $5 billion, nationally diversified real estate company based in Hawaiʻi, announced today the appointment of Nikki Senter as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. In this newly created position, Senter will have executive oversight of the company’s legal and shareholder relations.

Nikki Senter. PC: courtesy

“We are pleased to welcome Nikki to the James Campbell Company team. Her extensive legal experience, long tenure in the commercial real estate and development sectors, and outstanding leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the exciting future for our organization,” said Kevin Penn, CEO of James Campbell Company. “This newly created role is a significant addition for our leadership team as we continue to strategically grow our diversified national portfolio of real estate – particularly with our development opportunities on the West side of Oʻahu. Nikki’s background and experience will be instrumental in helping us achieve this growth on behalf of the James Campbell Company shareholders.”

Senter most recently served as senior assistant general counsel of real estate at The Howard Hughes Corporation. In this role, she managed legal aspects of major real estate projects and contributed to strategic company decisions as part of the company’s executive leadership team. Senter has also served as former chair and is currently vice chair of the State of Hawaiʻi Real Estate Commission appointed by the governor, and has served on the commission since 2011. Senter comes to James Campbell Company with experience in land entitlements, financing, real estate development, commercial leasing, corporations and complex real estate transactions.

Senter has also served as the president and founder of Senter Law, where she provided comprehensive legal services for real estate development projects and represented prominent developer companies in Hawaiʻi. She also held positions as associate general counsel at Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. and as associate and partner at Imanaka Asato.

Senter holds a juris doctorate from the William S. Richardson School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.