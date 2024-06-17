Maui Boy Scouts host golf tournament fundraiser, Aug. 17

Maui Nui District Scouts / Aloha Council, Scouting America

The Maui Nui District Scouts, a part of Aloha Council, Scouting America, hosts its 3rd Annual Golf Fundraiser, Aug. 17, 2024, at the Dunes at Maui Lani golf course.

The event will host up to 144 golfers to raise funds that directly impact the lives of more than 500 scouts across Maui by providing access to enriching scouting programs (Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, and Exploring). One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event go towards supporting scouts on Maui, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to develop leadership skills, outdoor expertise, and character traits that will serve them throughout their lives.

Everyone is invited to participate and support this event as a golfer of any skill level or as a sponsor.

The event will begin with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. with two-person team scramble. Snacks and drinks provided throughout the course. Lunch will be served following the tournament along with awards and recognition. All participants will receive a swag bag for attending the event. Scouts and volunteers will assist on the course.

Cost is $300 for teams of two people and $160 for single players. Sponsorship packages include more options. Mulligans and game tickets are available for more fun on the course. The registration deadline is July 31, 2024.

Sign up at https://bit.ly/mauinui24. For more information, call Ellie Leialoha at 808-244-3724 ext. 1 or email ellie.leialoha@scouting.org.

The Maui Scouting program has served the Maui community for more than 100 years with thousands of youth participating in scouting. Guided by the Scout Oath and Law, the goals of scouting include character development, leadership development, citizenship training and personal fitness. Leadership development is also one of scouting’s eight methods contributing to both good character and good citizenship. With this, many of our community and business leaders who acquired these same lifelong skills have credited their success in part to what they learned in scouting. If you have or know of a youth that would benefit by being a part of this youth program, visit beascout.org.