Maui Surf Forecast for June 18, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 06:58 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 10:24 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:36 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:27 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will continue to slowly fade. For the rest of the week, expect only background small, medium to long period, south to southeast swell energy moving through the local waters. Surf along north facings shores had a slight bump up today and will hold through tonight before slowly declining Tuesday. Weak lows continue to sweep across the northwest Pacific as north facing shores will remain tiny to small with background energy through the week. Surf along east shores will become increasingly rough and choppy from Wednesday onward as the trade winds strengthen across the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.