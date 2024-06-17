Red Cross manager to speak at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, July 2

Background image: West Maui Mountains above Lahaina Town (1.20.24) PC: Wendy Osher

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset features Maui Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross, Jenny Worth at the organization’s July 2 meeting.

Worth will share information about the efforts of the Maui Red Cross since the 2023 wildfires on Aug. 8. Worth not only serves as the Maui Disaster Program Manager, but she is a resident of the West Maui community.

Worth received her undergraduate degree at Redlands University in Sociology with an Archaeology emphasis. She earned a graduate degree in Archaeology and Geographic Information Systems at California State University San Bernardino and has worked as an archeologist at the federal, state and local levels. She and her family moved to Maui in 2010 where she worked as Fundraising Director for Maui Preparatory Academy. Worth assumed her position with the Maui American Red Cross in 2020.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting will be held at the Aston Paki Maui Resort Aliʻi meeting room. The social begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. A light dinner will be served. There is no cost to attend the meeting. To make reservations to attend the meeting email Joanne Laird at: mamalrd01@gmail.com.

Maui Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross, Jenny Worth