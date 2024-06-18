Hilton Grand Vacations celebrates Grand Opening of Maui Bay Villas

Hilton Grand Vacations celebrated the grand opening of Maui Bay Villas, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club. PC: Courtesy of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. marked a milestone as it formally recognized the grand opening of Maui Bay Villas, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club – one of 13 properties in Hawaiʻi.

Located on 27 acres in South Maui, Maui Bay Villas members and guests can enjoy one-, two-, and three-bedroom suite options featuring family-friendly amenities, including a clubhouse, pool and 15 acres of recreational space. It’s the first of two HGV resorts on Maui, which also includes Hilton Vacation Club Kāʻanapali Beach. Today, the timeshare company operates 13 properties across Hawaiʻi.

Construction on the oceanfront resort started in 2019. HGV began welcoming members and guests to the resort when the first phase was completed in 2021. Progress on the remaining phases is underway, with the buildout of all 388 villas anticipated to be complete in 2027.

Maui County representatives and community leaders joined HGV for a ceremony with live entertainment and tours of the all-suite accommodations.

“The opening of Maui Bay Villas demonstrates our deep aloha for and investment in Hawaiʻi,” said Mark Wang, CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “HGV is dedicated to being good stewards of our environment, building a thriving economy, and supporting community-led organizations that are shaping better futures for Maui residents. I recognize the planning, thoughtfulness and teamwork of the many hands who made this possible, and I’m honored to be a part of the community.”

The grand opening of Maui Bay Villas included $30,000 in charitable gifts to the American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, and Maui Food Bank in support of the organizations’ collective efforts to provide resources for the recovering Maui community and youth development.

HGV prioritized community benefits throughout the building process by making improvements to local infrastructure, including installing new sidewalks and bike lanes, crosswalks with flashing lights, drainage system enhancements, and a landscaped median along South Kīhei Road. HGV also added two bus shelters for public transit and new public parking spaces within walking distance of the beach.















“We’re energized by the role we see our properties playing in impacting the future of tourism in Hawaiʻi,” said Rob Gunthner, area vice president of resort operations in Hawaiʻi Hilton Grand Vacations.“And we are grateful for the outstanding contributions of our HGV team members, including Maui Bay Villas general manager William Bethel and his remarkable staff who continue to do their part to positively benefit our communities.”

“Projects like Maui Bay Villas create opportunities that are integral to helping recover Maui’s economy and support our island’s residents,” said Luana Mahi, Director, Maui County Office of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for the efforts Hilton Grand Vacations has and continues to take to support our community, including their generous $30,000 gift for the nonprofits advancing critically needed solutions on Maui.”

Maui Bay Villas offers numerous sustainable features, including water-efficient appliances in all suites and public areas, water-filling stations to promote the use of refillable bottles, and environmentally conscious landscaping, which includes a variety of locally sourced native and indigenous plants, such as kalo, banana and bamboo.

The opening of Maui Bay Villas also brings hundreds of new job opportunities to the community. To support operations, HGV opened 20 full-time positions in sales, marketing and administration and more than 200 full-time hospitality positions. More than 200 additional local jobs were created during construction, according to a company announcement.

