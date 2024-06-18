Tajima Ramen opens first Hawaiʻi location at Kukui Mall in Kīhei

Tajima Ramen.

Tajima Ramen, a Japanese cuisine restaurant in San Diego and Tijuana, announced the grand opening of its first location in Hawaiʻi on the island of Maui. The new restaurant, located in the Kukui Mall, at 1819 South Kīhei Road, opened its doors to the public on June 10. Service is daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tajima Ramen was established in 2001 in San Diego where it has become a favorite among food enthusiasts and known for its unique and flavorful ramen. Restaurant owner, Sam Morikizono and his talented staff, have built a reputation for delivering high-quality handmade dishes, with a commitment to the purity of taste and style.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Tajima Ramen to Maui,” said Morikizono. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a space that honors the tradition of Japanese cuisine while incorporating the vibrant, local culture of Hawaiʻi. We look forward to sharing our passion for ramen and Japanese food with the South Maui community.”

Tajima Ramen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tajima Ramen offers a widest selection of Japanese cuisine at affordable prices. The restaurant’s daily menu changes with the seasons, featuring fresh ingredients. Current locations include six restaurants in San Diego and four in Tijuana.

“We are delighted to welcome Tajima Ramen to Kukui Mall,” said Brian Yano, vice president of Coldwell Banker Commercial. “Their reputation for exceptional Japanese cuisine and their dedication to quality make them a perfect fit for our community. This addition will undoubtedly enhance the dining experience for both locals and tourists in Kīhei.”

Tajima Ramen.

For more information about Tajima Ramen and its locations, visit https://tajimaramen.com/