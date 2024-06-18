The 2024-25 Hawai‘i Promise Scholarship fund for UH Community Colleges is largest yet

Present and former UH Community College students. Courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawaiʻi and State of Hawaiʻi have committed $5 million in the 2024-25 Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship fund to help prospective and current UH Community College students afford and access higher education.

The $5-million budget marks the largest-ever Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship fund amount since it started in 2017. Last year, the fund provided about $3.8 million for 1,774 students across the seven UH Community Colleges, for an average of $2,142 per student.

“After losing my home along with my hometown in the Lahaina wildfire, the Hawai’i Promise Scholarship has helped me get back on my feet by supporting me financially and not having me worry too much about spending my whole paycheck on my tuition,” said UH Maui College student Christina Faye.

Enrolled students who are Hawaiʻi residents are eligible for consideration. The funds will help to cover direct education costs not met by other forms of financial aid, including tuition, fees and an allowance for books and supplies.

Students do no need apply for the scholarship but must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be considered for Hawaiʻi Promise. For the upcoming fall semester, students should complete the FAFSA by July 1. For free help in completing the FAFSA, email FAFSA@hawaii.edu or call the FAFSA Hotline at 808-842-2540, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are committed to making higher education accessible for all,” said Erika Lacro, vice president for the UH Community Colleges. “The Hawai‘i Promise Scholarship is our promise to Hawai‘i residents that cost should not be a barrier to attend our seven amazing community college campuses. We hope this scholarship will open more doors to unlimited opportunities and empower individuals to achieve their academic and career goals.”

UH Community Colleges continue to be one of the most affordable higher education options in the nation. In 2023–24, the average tuition and fees for public two-year colleges was $3,990, according to the American Association of Community Colleges, compared to a $3,200 for a UH Community College in-state student.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply for the Hawai‘i Promise Scholarship, visit hawaii.edu/promise.