Women’s Golf Day at Wailea celebrates women players, benefits animal rescue

Cathy Torchiana, LPGA (blue shirt), guides a group of golfers through fun, skill-building activities during the 2023 Women’s Golf Day at Wailea. PC: Wailea Golf Club

Wailea Golf Club will host the 2024 Women’s Golf Day at Wailea – an annual celebration of Women’s Golf Month and a benefit for the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation – on June 28, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wailea Blue Course.

Wailea Golf Club ambassadors and professionals will lead activities, such as a choice of either a 9-hole team scramble or Carnival Clinic stations. Participants will also enjoy light refreshments, tee gifts and prizes. Players of all skill levels are welcome to register. They may bring their own golf clubs or borrow equipment.

Participants in the 2023 Women’s Golf Day at Wailea glean professional advice from Claude Brousseau, PGA, director of player development at the Wailea Golf Academy. PC: Wailea Golf Club

Event proceeds will benefit Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation, a Maui-based nonprofit that works to end animal abuse, neglect and homelessness on Maui. The nonprofit works to strengthen the human-animal bond and provide a place where people help animals and animals help people. Since its inception, the foundation has rescued more than 2,370 animals, and facilitates hundreds of pet adoptions annually. Over the years, Women’s Golf Day at Wailea has helped raise more than $11,000 for the foundation and facilitated adoptions of pets in need of caring owners.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Women’s Golf Day is part of a broader PGA industry initiative that strives to promote and encourage participation by women in golf. The registration fee is $69, plus tax per person.

To register, visit here and click on “events.”