GRoW Oyster Reefs CEO featured in upcoming Maui Nui Marine Resource Council webinar

Tickle with her prototype reef tile after 3 years in the Chesapeake Bay. The condition of the prototype demonstrates the ‘self-healing’ capacity of the augmented reef-building elements. (Photo Credit: GRoW Oyster Reefs LLC)

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council (MNMRC) will host the June edition of its free-to-attend “Know Your Ocean Speaker Series” featuring Evelyn Tickle, CEO and founder of GRoW Oyster Reefs on Wednesday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

In this webinar, Tickle will share how she uses her 20 years of experience in biomimetic design and concrete fabrication to tackle the work of reef restoration around the world. She is the inventor of biophilic concrete and other patented restoration products which have been tested by the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences (VIMS), and installed in the Gulf of Mexico, the Chesapeake Bay, along the north-eastern seaboard of the United States, and on the south coast of the UK.

In January 2024, GRoW Oyster Reefs LLC was awarded US National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) research and development funding to evolve and scale the next generation of their biophilic concrete modular reef substrates, driving down costs, reducing embodied carbon, increasing production capacity.

Tickle is internationally recognized as a leader in coastal resilience and aquatic ecosystem restoration. She is a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome, and was educated as an architect at SCI_Arc in Los Angeles. An expert in biomimetic design and concrete fabrication, Tickle invented GRoW Oyster Reefs’ biophilic concrete and patented reef restoration products. She is also actively involved in initiatives in the US offshore wind industry, campaigning on the basis that clean energy must not be delivered at the expense of a dirty ocean.

Registration for the talk is free and can be completed at https://bit.ly/KYOET24.