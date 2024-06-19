Maui News

Hui No Ke Ola Pono event will offer free dental care for kids on Saturday

June 19, 2024
Dental staff at Hui No Ke Ola Pono. PC: Hui No Ke Ola Pono

The annual Give Kids A Smile, an event organized by Hui No Ke Ola Pono to provide essential dental services to children of all ages, will be held at the J. Walter Cameron Center on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the dental care, the event will feature a community health fair, games, and free food for the first 100 participants who complete a program passport.

“The Give Kids A Smile event is a wonderful opportunity for children to receive free dental care,” said Dr. Steven McDaniel, a pediatric dentist at Hui No Ke Ola Pono. “Children will be able to get free exams, x-rays, cleanings, sealants and fillings. It will be a fun and interactive day for the whole family.”

Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure a smooth process. The community can pre-register online and find more information at www.hnkop.org.

