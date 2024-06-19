Keōpūolani Park Softball Field 3 temporarily closed for repairs

County of Maui / Mia A’i photo

Keōpūolani Regional Park Softball Field 3 is temporarily closed while undergoing fencing repair and maintenance work, announced the County Department of Parks and Recreation on Tuesday.

Adjacent dugout and score booth areas are inaccessible while the work is being done. Other fields and facilities will remain open, the County Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

For more information, call 808-270-7980. For General Parks and Recreation information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/parks.