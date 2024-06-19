Maui News

Keōpūolani Park Softball Field 3 temporarily closed for repairs

June 19, 2024, 7:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

County of Maui / Mia A’i photo

Keōpūolani Regional Park Softball Field 3 is temporarily closed while undergoing fencing repair and maintenance work, announced the County Department of Parks and Recreation on Tuesday. 

Adjacent dugout and score booth areas are inaccessible while the work is being done. Other fields and facilities will remain open, the County Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

Maui Parks and Recreation
SITE MAP # 134 B
War Memorial Regional Complex
Little League & Softball Fields. PC: Maui County

For more information, call 808-270-7980. For General Parks and Recreation information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments