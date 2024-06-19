Maui Behavioral Health Resources brings Women’s Circle to Central Maui

A new resource for women who have been affected by the Maui wildfire disaster is coming to Central Maui. (File Photo: Carelon Behavioral Health)

A new resource for women who have been affected by the Maui wildfire disaster is coming to Central Maui.

The Pūlama nā ‘Ohana team from Maui Behavioral Health Resources — umbrella organization of Aloha House, Mālama Family Recovery Center and Maui Youth & Family Services — has been working in the community for the past several months to provide assistance to those effected by the Maui wildfires. One of the more popular activities is the Women’s Circle, which provides support and addresses the unique circumstances women face with this disaster.

The Women’s Circle is designed for women 18 and older who have been directly or indirectly affected by the Maui wildfires. Participants will be able to learn simple mindfulness practices to feel calmer; process their stories and feelings in a group of supportive women; enjoy light refreshments in a friendly, encouraging atmosphere.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event will be held at Maluhia Church, Lower Waiehu Beach Road, on Sunday, June 23 and Sunday, June 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Childcare will be provided.

Register at www.mbhr.org or contact Adri Haia at ahaia@aloha-house.org for inquires.