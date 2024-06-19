Maui County wildfire property owners may transfer home exemption to another property

Moku’ula, Lahaina, Maui after the August 2023 wildfire. Aug. 28, 2023. PC: Wendy Osher

Maui County property owners, whose homes were destroyed or made uninhabitable by the August 2023 wildfires, have the option to transfer their home exemption to another property they own and are occupying as a principal residence in Maui County, the County of Maui Department of Finance Real Property Assessment Division (RPA) announced Tuesday.

If the deed for the new principal residence is recorded prior to Jan. 1, 2025, for the 2025 tax year only, the applicant may request for the transfer of the home exemption by Dec. 31, 2024.

For questions, property owners may contact the County RPA division by phone, 808-270-7297, or by email, RPA@co.maui.hi.us.