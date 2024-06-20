CNHA acquires 43 acres in Hilo for affordable housing development

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) has acquired 43.08 acres of land in Hilo that will be designated for affordable housing. The acquisition signals CNHA’s plan to establish a private land trust specifically for housing Native Hawaiian and other Hawai‘i families. The parcel, located in the Kaumana subdivision of Ponahawai, Hilo, was purchased for an undisclosed amount from a landowner who wishes to remain anonymous.

“Our commitment is to ensure that Native Hawaiian and other Hawai‘i families have access to affordable housing options – too many of our families are leaving the islands,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “We need to be innovative, think outside the box, complain less, and be part of a solution to turn this narrative around. This project is a significant step towards our goal and will help to ensure that Hawai‘i lands remain in our hands.”

Over the next 3.5 years, CNHA plans to develop the parcel and provide up to 88 affordable single-family homes. The development of these homes is in direct response to the growing need for housing solutions that enable families to remain in Hawai‘i. CNHA is dedicated to creating sustainable communities where Native Hawaiian and other Hawai‘i families can thrive. Details about CNHA’s land trust program and how to apply will be announced as soon as more information becomes available.

“This acquisition and decision to create a private land trust comes on the heels of our announcement that the next Native Hawaiian Convention will be held on Hawai‘i Island, further demonstrating our commitment to supporting and investing in communities across Hawai‘i,” added Lewis.

