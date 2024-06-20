Free Health Sciences Academic Preparation Courses offered at UH Maui College

University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College. PC: JD Pells / Maui Now

Applications are now being accepted from Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi residents for fall 2024 Health Sciences Academic Preparation Courses offered at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. In its third year, this educational opportunity offers free courses commonly required as prerequisites for health sciences degrees including math, human anatomy and physiology plus lab, microbiology plus lab, and pharmacology.

Courses will be offered either in-person or online throughout UH Maui College’s fall 2024 and spring 2025 semesters and summer sessions. Textbooks are included.

This free opportunity is sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Kealahoʻimai program, which promotes Native Hawaiian workforce development in the healthcare and wellness industries.

Applicants must be high school graduates, pursuing entry into a health sciences degree program, and meet course prerequisites and/or corequisites. The online application deadline is July 28, 2024 for non-UHMC students or Aug. 4, 2024 for current UHMC students. More information including the online application can be accessed at www.hnkop.org/kealahoimai or contact kealahoi@hawaii.edu.