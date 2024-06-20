Maui Surf Forecast for June 21, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Minimal surf is expected along south, north and west facing shores over the next few days. A small long-period south swell is expected this weekend into early next week. Otherwise, strong trades will continue to produce elevated and choppy surf along east facing shores through this weekend, then decrease slightly by early to mid next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
