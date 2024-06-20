May 2024 Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report shows continued impact of August wildfires on Maui

Hāna-Maui Resort. PC: Wendy Osher

Maui County hotels continued to be impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires, but still led the counties in May 2024 revenue per available room (RevPAR) due to comparatively higher average daily rate (ADR), according to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Maui County hotels achieved RevPAR of $302 (-10.9% vs. 2023, +14.6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $517 (-4.2% vs. 2023, +49.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 58.3% (-4.4 percentage points vs. 2023, -17.9 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $435 (+5.6% vs. 2023, -1.2% vs. 2019), with ADR at $712 (+2.3% vs. 2023, +40.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 61% (+1.9 percentage points vs. 2023, -25.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $251 (-21.4% vs. 2023, +13.7% vs. 2019), ADR at $432 (-11.8% vs. 2023, +47.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 58.1% (-7.1 percentage points vs. 2023, -17.3 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported slightly lower occupancy, ADR and RevPAR in May 2024 compared to May 2023. When compared to pre-pandemic May 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in May 2024 but occupancy was lower, according to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Statewide RevPAR in May 2024 was $243 (-2.3%), with ADR at $342 (-1.0%) and occupancy of 71.2% (-0.9 percentage points) compared to May 2023. Compared with May 2019, RevPAR was 20.6% higher, driven by higher ADR (+33.9%) which offset lower occupancy (-7.9 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For May 2024, the survey included 171 properties representing 47,983 rooms, or 85.9% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Statewide Hawai‘i hotel room revenues totaled $421.4 million (-2.2% vs. 2023, +24.5% vs. 2019) in May 2024. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (-1.2% vs. 2023, -7.0% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (+0.1% vs. 2023, +3.3% vs. 2019).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/