Traffic advisory: Oil spill on roadway results in bottleneck

Motorists are advised of traffic into and out of Lahaina as crews continue cleanup efforts following an oil spill reported before noon near the Keawe Street / Honoapi’ilani Highway intersection. Motorists report continued traffic delays in the area.

Maui police say first responders and crews with the State Highways Division remained on scene at 2:15 p.m., where they were continuing work to clean the area.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Lahaina traffic advisory.