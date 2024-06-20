Maui News

Traffic advisory: Oil spill on roadway results in bottleneck

June 20, 2024, 2:08 PM HST
* Updated June 20, 2:18 PM
Motorists are advised of traffic into and out of Lahaina as crews continue cleanup efforts following an oil spill reported before noon near the Keawe Street / Honoapi’ilani Highway intersection. Motorists report continued traffic delays in the area.

Maui police say first responders and crews with the State Highways Division remained on scene at 2:15 p.m., where they were continuing work to clean the area.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Lahaina traffic advisory.

