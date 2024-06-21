Council confirms Lori Tsuhako as director of Human Concerns Department

Maui County Council members confirmed Lori Tsuhako as director of the Department of Human Concerns. File photo

Maui County Council members voted today to confirm Lori Tsuhako as director of the Department of Human Concerns, which will be separated from its Housing Division beginning July 1.

Her confirmation was approved by a vote of 7-1, with Council Member Gabe Johnson dissenting, and Council Member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins absent and excused.

Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Richard Mitchell as director of the newly created Department of Housing. Mitchell’s appointment is also subject to confirmation by the County Council.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The current Department of Housing and Human Concerns will be split into two departments, beginning July 1, 2024. The department’s bifurcation is the result of a Maui County Charter amendment approved by voters in November 2022.

During her confirmation hearing before the Council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee on June 4, Tsuhako faced critics who questioned her responsiveness, accessibility and management of homelessness in Maui County. Supporters said she has a wealth of experience, knowledge and intelligence.

Johnson did not explain his “no” vote Friday, but during the committee’s review he said he wanted new leadership for the Human Concerns Department that has “an innovative approach and fresh blood.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez voted against Tsuhako’s confirmation in committee, but she switched her vote in favor during Friday’s full Council meeting.