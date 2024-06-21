Roadwork in coming weeks will prepare Lahainaluna Road for August reopening

Lahainaluna Road. PC: County of Maui

Repairs and installations on County of Maui’s Lahainaluna Road between Honoapiʻilani Highway and Lahaina Bypass will begin in the next several weeks to prepare for the reopening of Lahainaluna Road in August, the County’s Office of Recovery announced.

Lahainaluna Road repairs and upgrades include the following:

Pavement repair by the County Department of Public Works Highways Division. While paving is under way, there will be alternating traffic on a single lane in the work zone.

Installation of new hydrants at 371 Lahainaluna Road, 433 Lahainaluna Road, Kahula Place and Keaka Place by the County Department of Water Supply (DWS). DWS will also replace 17 service laterals and install additional waterline upsizing on both sides of Lahainaluna Road.

Sewer line main repairs in the vicinity of 530 Lahainaluna Road by the County Department of Environmental Management Wastewater Reclamation Division.

Roadwork may cause slight delays in area traffic, and motorists are advised to use caution and plan accordingly once work begins.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information on paving work, contact the Highways Division at 808-270-7446; for information on water-related installations, call the DWS at 808-270-7633; and for information on sewer line repairs, call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.