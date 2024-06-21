Scouting America, Aloha Council recognizes newest Eagle Scouts in Hawaiʻi

Scouting America, Aloha Council

Scouting America, Aloha Council recently recognized a group of the 2023-2024 class of Eagle Scouts in Hawaii at the 72nd annual banquet. Matthew James Parker was honored with the Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Scholarship and Community Service Scholarship.

Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout is the pinnacle of a Scout’s journey, a milestone achieved by fewer than 6% of Scouts nationwide. This prestigious rank requires each Scout to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and complete a significant community service project, showcasing their commitment, responsibility, and determination to make a positive impact in their communities.

“These new Eagle Scouts represent the future leaders of our communities, exemplifying the values of Scouting through their dedication to service, leadership, and personal development,” said Blake Parsons, Scout Executive and CEO of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “We congratulate each of these young people on their remarkable achievements and look forward to their continued success and contributions to society.”

The $3,000 Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Scholarship was granted in acknowledgment of Parker’s outstanding leadership in spearheading a transformative project at Damien Memorial School. His initiative involved overseeing the construction and installation of four wooden benches, providing essential seating options for students. In addition, Parker received the $1,945 Community Service Scholarship, named in memory of Fred Trotter and sponsored by John Henry Felix. This scholarship honors his extensive community service efforts, including over 120 volunteer hours at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church’s Food Pantry since 2018.

More than 130 million Americans have been through Scouting programs since its founding in 1910, and currently, more than 1 million youth, including both men and women, are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To date, more than 2.75 million youth have earned Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.