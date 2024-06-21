Second County webinar for Lahaina homeowners impacted by wildfires to be held June 27

Residential property on Front Street, Lahaina. PC: Wendy Osher (Lahaina fire aftermath)

Lahaina homeowners impacted by the August 2023 wildfire are encouraged to attend the County of Maui Office of Recovery’s second Homeowners Webinar on Thursday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m.

Officials will discuss homeowner topics related to rebuilding, infrastructure, permitting and mortgage assistance. Among those available during the Q&A portion of the webinar will be representatives from the County Department of Public Works, Department of Water Supply, Department of Environmental Management, Planning Department and 4LEAF Inc., which has been contracted by the County to process emergency building permits.

Registration is required. To register for the webinar and submit questions prior to the meeting, visit https://www.MauiRecovers.org/events and and click on the Lahaina Homeowners Webinar banner.