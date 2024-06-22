Independence Day holiday travel expected to break records for Pacific States

As if airports weren’t busy enough, Hawaiʻi is poised to break the all-time record number of Pacific State travelers as well as become a top destination for US travelers over the extended Independence Day holiday.

Per AAA booking data, more than 10.8 million residents of Hawaiʻi, Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington will take getaways over the Fourth of July period, which will be 5.2% higher than last year and 7.5% higher than 2019, before the pandemic.

Nationally, nearly 71 million people are expected to travel, which is also a new record for the holiday.

The Independence Day holiday travel period is defined as the nine-day period from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7, extended by AAA to account for those taking a longer summer vacations over the holiday.

“This Fourth of July holiday is continuing the trend started over Memorial Day with new record levels of travel,” said Jena Miller, AAA Hawaiʻi vice president of travel products and services. “The biggest increase this holiday for Pacific State residents is in air travel, which is expected to jump by nearly 16% over last year due in part to slightly less expensive domestic airfares.”

Honolulu will be among the top five domestic destinations for US travelers over the holiday. Other top destinations are Seattle, WA, Orlando, FL, Anchorage, AK, and Miami, FL.

Gas prices, vacation costs, and travel trends and tips

Gas prices are very close to the same level they were in Hawaiʻi at this time last year. The national gas price average is about 10 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Travelers who are taking road trips can find the least expensive gas prices along their route by using the free AAA Mobile app.

Car rentals, domestic airfares, and both domestic and international tours and cruises are less expensive than at this time last year, while international airfares are up by 7%, domestic hotel rates are up by 17% and international hotel rates are 14% higher than at this time last year.

For the majority of travelers who are driving to their destinations, AAA strongly recommends a pre-trip vehicle checkup by a trusted mechanic. AAA expects to come to the rescue of nearly 800,000 drivers nationwide and more than 900 drivers in Hawaiʻi over the July Fourth travel period. Visit AAA.com/AAR to find a trusted local AAA-Approved Auto Repair facility.

AAA Hawaiʻi recommends air travelers to:

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.

Reserve airport parking ahead of time.

Check in online at home to avoid long lines in terminals.

Download your airline’s app to be notified immediately of any flight changes.

Consider applying for TSA PreCheck if you’re a frequent traveler.

AAA Hawaiʻi recommends drivers taking road trips to: