Maui News

Road Closure: Kahekili Hwy. near mac nut farms

June 22, 2024, 6:15 AM HST
* Updated June 22, 7:18 AM
Kahekili Hwy is closed at Waiehu Beach Road, near the mac nut farms due to a traffic accident. Maui police issued a road closure notice at 6:15 a.m. on June 22, 2024.

