Maui News
Road Closure: Kahekili Hwy. near mac nut farms
A
A
A
Kahekili Hwy is closed at Waiehu Beach Road, near the mac nut farms due to a traffic accident. Maui police issued a road closure notice at 6:15 a.m. on June 22, 2024.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments