Lahaina Restoration Foundation to host Hawaiian music series, June 27

Local musician Ron Kuala’au and his 12-year-old granddaughter, Pelekila, will perform at this month’s Hawaiian music series June 27 at the Bailey House Museum lawn in Wailuku. PC: Courtesy the Lahaina Restoration Foundation

This month’s popular Hawaiian Music Series will be held at 6 p.m. June 27 at Maui Historical Society Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House Museum lawn in Wailuku. Local musician and singer Ron Kuala’au and Pelekila will perform.

Kuala’au is an accomplished and well-established musician for more than 40 years. He has developed a unique style and has produced 10 albums. He formally played in the internationally renowned group Hapa.

“Ron has a fantastic stage presence and a large selection of Hawaiian and traditional love songs,” according to an announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pelekila, Kuala’au’s 12-year-old granddaughter, will be performing alongside him. Pelekila is a Hawaiian guitarist, singer/ songwriter, ʻukulele player and pianist.

The concert is part of Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free Hawaiian music series, held on the last Thursday of every month.

The series, now in its 16th year, offers free Hawaiian music concerts. These evenings of music feature talented local musicians and are held at Maui Historical Society Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House Museum lawn, located at 2375A Main St. in Wailuku.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests are invited to bring their own blankets, mats and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music. Chairs are limited. Free parking is available.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s mission is to be stewards and storytellers of Lahaina’s historical and cultural heritage. For more information on donations, membership information, signature events and more, visit lahainarestoration.org.

For instant updates, follow us on Instagram and Facebook @lahainarestoration.org.