Maui OnStage announces free tickets for kids to see summer musical ‘Seussical’

Maui OnStage sings songs and clings gongs, with “Seussical” where all are welcome to come along. Thanks to the Wave of Harmony Foundation’s, kids 12 and under receive free entry to a Dr. Seuss extravaganza that performs at the Historic ‘Iao Theater in Wailuku from July 12 through Aug. 4.

“In this post-pandemic/post-wildfire world, providing affordable access to the healing power of the performing arts for Maui’s youth and their families is a kuleana that both Maui OnStage and Wave of Harmony share” said Luana Whitford-Mitchell, Maui OnStage executive director. “So when Wave of Harmony Foundation Founder and President Barry Kawakami agreed to be a show sponsor and cover the cost of tickets for all kids age 12 and under through their new Plus One Ticket program, we were ecstatic.”

One of the most performed shows in America, “Seussical” is a family-friendly show with a lineup of Dr. Seuss characters like Horton the Elephant The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. These colorful characters transport audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The performance of “Seussical” is directed by Tina Kailiponi with musical direction by Michael Willett and choreography by Jessica Nelson.

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets for patrons, other than those 12 and under, start at $10 to $45 at mauionstage.com. Kaunoa Seniors special discount code also applies for this show.